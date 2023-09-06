Advertise With Us

Graff Bash returns to South Bend this weekend

A look at murals created during a previous Graff Bash in South Bend, Ind.
A look at murals created during a previous Graff Bash in South Bend, Ind.(Graff Bash Fundraising)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While Fusion Fest might be happening this weekend, folks can get away to admire some art at as Graff Bash returns!

Graff Bash is a two-day, family-friendly festival full of graffiti art and artists, live painting, food, and more!

The festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rio Park Event Center.

The event invites graffiti artists from all over the U.S. to showcase their works. It will also have brewers, DJs, live music, and merch vendors. Event organizers say this year will be special, as they will be painting three buildings during the weekend.

The Rio Park Event Center is located at 3028 E. Mishawaka Ave.

