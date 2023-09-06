Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: T-storms increase Wednesday morning

The high humidity and temperatures climb down Thursday and Friday
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEDNESDAY: The cold front finally arrives late in the day, but still staying warm & muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase after 7 AM and end around the noon hour. Not everyone will see showers and storms. A small chance of a pop-up storm late this afternoon as the cold front moves through. High 85F. Low 65F. Wind SW at 10 to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy this evening with periods of light showers overnight. Low near 65F. Wind W at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: A few showers early in the day with clouds remaining for most of the day. Much cooler and less humid with a high of 68F. Low 60F Wind NW at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will continue to drop into the mid-70s behind our midweek cold front. In fact, by Friday, many will likely see high temperatures in the upper 60s. 70F weather returns for the upcoming weekend with a 0% chance of rain.

