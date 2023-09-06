Bucking the Trend: SBPD shares secrets to successful recruitment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of law enforcement often refer to their profession as a calling.

In the present environment, it must be a calling, because being a cop is tougher than ever.

2020 brought with it a twofold morale hit for law enforcement — an insidious pandemic impacting us all, and the highly publicized murder of George Floyd. As a result, police departments are having a difficult time recruiting quality cop candidates.

“Being a police officer is a calling, it’s just not a job,” said Capt. Kathy Fulnecky of the South Bend Police Department. “First of all, you’ve got to find people who are really called to this profession.”

Many in law enforcement are feeling the heat. Successes are largely ignored, while mistakes are roundly criticized.

What’s more? City councils nationwide are often reluctant to get off their wallets and pay police.

No doubt about it, the present culture and the finances are a challenge to recruitment officers. But the truth of the matter is, the South Bend Police Department has been bucking that trend.

Currently, South Bend’s police department is nearly fully staffed at 200 officers strong.

“We are very close to where we need to be,” Fulnecky said.

Raising the question, how do they do that? A long-ago TV wizard named Don Ohlmeyer once famously said, “The answer to all your questions is money.”

The South Bend Common Council recently approved a cop contract starting new recruits at $56,000 a year, bumping them up to $62,000 as quickly as they achieve patrolman status.

“Something new we have in our contract now, too, is double time, which we didn’t have before,” Fulnecky explained. “So, it makes it very attractive, so even a patrolman second class can make way into, you know, quite a bit of money just in their first year.”

16 News Now checked with other law enforcement agencies in Michiana, and many acknowledged significant recruitment challenges in the present environment.

For her part, Fulnecky has high praise for Mayor James Mueller and the city council. She says they’ve made a concerted effort to keep salaries and benefits competitive.

“We entered a new contract and we got a substantial pay raise, which I think attracted folks to our area,” she said. “They maybe would have went to a different department, but it attracted them because the money is much better.”

