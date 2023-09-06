Battle-tested Northridge prepares for undefeated NorthWood

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - High school football will take center stage once again here in Michiana on Friday, and one game in Elkhart County is grabbing a lot of attention.

The undefeated NorthWood Panthers (3-0, 1-0 NLC) will host the Northridge Raiders (2-1, 0-1 NLC) in an important Northern Lakes Conference matchup at Andrews Field.

Northridge is no stranger to preparing for the Panthers or facing a challenge. The Raiders have played a difficult schedule to start the season, facing Fort Wayne North Side, Elkhart, and Mishawaka in three consecutive weeks.

Northridge emerged victorious against North Side and Elkhart but dropped their conference opener against traditional powerhouse Mishawaka.

At practice on Wednesday, the Raiders explained how that difficult schedule is getting them ready for a tough conference slate.

“The challenge as a full team is not new for us,” said head coach Chad Eppley about the undefeated Panthers. “The challenge of containing some of their more explosive players that they have is going to be the challenge for us. But that’s why we scheduled the two games we had at the beginning of the year just to make sure that we’re ready for the competition that we’re going to see in the NLC.”

“It’s definitely prepared us,” said sophomore linebacker Brock Lloyd. “Elkhart, as well as North Side — two very tough teams, and that will prepare us very well for NorthWood.”

Meanwhile, the Raiders are prepared to face a team with revenge on its mind. Northridge has gotten the best of NorthWood in sectionals the last two seasons, including last year’s sectional championship when the Raiders went to Nappanee and upset the undefeated Panthers 34-17.

“I know they’ll have a chip on their shoulder about that, too, and we’re just ready for the challenge,” said senior wide receiver Chase Clark.

Kickoff on Friday at Andrews Field is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs release 2024 season schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend’s home schedule highlights include games on Mother’s Day (May 12), the day before Memorial Day (May 26), six games the week summer begins (June 18 to June 23), and 17 games in August.

South Bend Cubs

SB Cubs start final series of season strong with 12-6 win

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
The countdown to the end of the South Bend Cubs’ 2023 season is at just five games after Tuesday night’s series opener against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Jayden Thomas (83) runs after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA...

Irish offense goes back to work despite early success

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Despite the early success, newly promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker knows there’s still work to be done.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Steve Angeli, right, hands off to Audric Estimé during the second half of an NCAA...

Irish show off depth at QB in win over Tennessee State

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
With the Irish up 35-3 early in the third quarter, Steve Angeli came in for starter Sam Hartman and completed 8 of 11 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Clarence Lewis, center, celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass and...

Notre Dame jumps up to No. 10 in latest AP Poll

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish, who were previously ranked No. 13, are 2-0 on the season and have outscored their opponents 98-6.

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame at NC State

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Do you think Notre Dame can contend for the College Football Playoff?

Notre Dame

Freeman pleased with win over TSU, but says there’s room to improve

Updated: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
As any good head coach would, Marcus Freeman is looking at what needs to be cleaned up before the team’s first true road test against NC State.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs to play last home games of season this week

Updated: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
The Cubs will play six more games at Four Winds Field — all against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Notre Dame

Air Hartman: ND QB flips into end zone during win over TSU

Updated: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Sam Hartman put on a show when he flipped into the end zone on a 5-yeard TD run, but also gave some in the stadium a heart attack.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) looks to throw as Tennessee State's Monroe Beard III (3) defends...

Irish offense shines with Hartman for 2nd week in a row

Updated: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Sam Hartman was once again the standout performer, but he and head coach Marcus Freeman were sure to give their props to everyone who had a part in this week’s win during the postgame presser.