Battle-tested Northridge prepares for undefeated NorthWood

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - High school football will take center stage once again here in Michiana on Friday, and one game in Elkhart County is grabbing a lot of attention.

The undefeated NorthWood Panthers (3-0, 1-0 NLC) will host the Northridge Raiders (2-1, 0-1 NLC) in an important Northern Lakes Conference matchup at Andrews Field.

Northridge is no stranger to preparing for the Panthers or facing a challenge. The Raiders have played a difficult schedule to start the season, facing Fort Wayne North Side, Elkhart, and Mishawaka in three consecutive weeks.

Northridge emerged victorious against North Side and Elkhart but dropped their conference opener against traditional powerhouse Mishawaka.

At practice on Wednesday, the Raiders explained how that difficult schedule is getting them ready for a tough conference slate.

“The challenge as a full team is not new for us,” said head coach Chad Eppley about the undefeated Panthers. “The challenge of containing some of their more explosive players that they have is going to be the challenge for us. But that’s why we scheduled the two games we had at the beginning of the year just to make sure that we’re ready for the competition that we’re going to see in the NLC.”

“It’s definitely prepared us,” said sophomore linebacker Brock Lloyd. “Elkhart, as well as North Side — two very tough teams, and that will prepare us very well for NorthWood.”

Meanwhile, the Raiders are prepared to face a team with revenge on its mind. Northridge has gotten the best of NorthWood in sectionals the last two seasons, including last year’s sectional championship when the Raiders went to Nappanee and upset the undefeated Panthers 34-17.

“I know they’ll have a chip on their shoulder about that, too, and we’re just ready for the challenge,” said senior wide receiver Chase Clark.

Kickoff on Friday at Andrews Field is set for 7 p.m.

