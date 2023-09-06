Autopsy results, identification pending for body found on riverbank in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials have provided a minor update after a body was found on the bank of the St. Joseph River in Elkhart last weekend.

Officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the area of the Bower Street bridge and N. Riverside Drive. Once on scene, officers say they found a partially decomposed man on the riverbank.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and is handling the investigation.

Officials tell 16 News Now an autopsy was performed Tuesday, but they’re still waiting on results. Therefore, the cause and manner of his death remain unknown.

Officials are also still working to identify the man and notify his family.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

(WNDU)

