What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week, you’ll find pot roast, pork tenderloins, and chicken strips on the menu!

Thursday Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, Sept. 7, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy Joe baskets. Cost: $9 to $5. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers.

Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, Sept. 7, kitchen open at 3 p.m. until sold out - Mississippi pot roast, $14; Pumpkin cream cheese dumplings for dessert. Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, Sept. 8, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, Sept. 8, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Hand Breaded Baskets (Z.B. Falcons - 323 S. Sheridan Street, South Bend) Friday, Sept. 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Pork tenderloin, chicken sandwich, or chicken strips and fries $7. Substitute onion rings for $1 more. Dine-in and carryout available. Join the indoor corn-hole tournament at 8 p.m., $10 per person.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Notre Dame Football Game Tailgate Party, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 9, chili and hot dogs for purchase, tips, games and fun. Call 574-234-5073.

Fall Fest Fish Fry (St. Mark Catholic Parish, 3 N. 19th Street, Niles) Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Fish, baked potato, green beans, salad bar, dessert, drink. Silent auction. Cost: adults, $15; children, $5; 4 and under, free. Call 269-683-8650 for tickets. No carryout available.

Fish and Chicken Strip Fry (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Saturday, Sept. 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - All you can eat. Fish, chicken strips, fries, coleslaw, coffee. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to10), $7; 4 and under, free. Eat-in or carryout. Call 269-545-8280 after 4 p.m. for more information. The Legion Auxiliary is also having a bake sale.

September Wine Walk (Downtown South Bend) - Next Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Three beverage samples and light food pairings at each stop. Cost: $55/person for food and drink; $30/person for food only. More information is expected at a later date at this website

Fish Fry (Crumstown Conservation Club - 59440 Crumstown Highway, North Liberty) - Next Friday, Sept. 15, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Dine-in: all you can eat, limited salad bar. Carryout: limited to 8 pieces. Cost: $13. Price is subject to change.

Spaghetti Supper (Knights of Columbus - 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend) - Next Friday, Sept. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Homemade spaghetti sauce, salad, garlic toast, ice cream. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Dining room seating and carryout available. Call 574-291-2740.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

