Warsaw man dies in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 64-year-old Warsaw man died from his injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Kosciusko County.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 350 West and County Road 200 North. Police say a 2005 Dodge Dakota was heading south on County Road 350 West when it collided with a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria that was heading east on County Road 200 and failed to yield.

The driver of the Ford Crown Victoria, identified as 64-year-old Clifford G. Grubb of Warsaw, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dodge Dakota, a 26-year-old Warsaw man, complained of knee pain but refused medical attention.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Warsaw Police Department, Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory, Lutheran EMS, Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office, Kosciusko County Central Dispatch, Crouse Wrecker Service, and Ravin Wrecker Service.

