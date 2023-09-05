Transpo, Youth Service Bureau team up to tell kids ‘You Matter’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s no secret that reaching young people and getting through to them is a challenge.

The professionals at the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County are clearly aware of that challenge. Which is why they’re always looking for new ways to let troubled young people know where they can get help.

Now, they’ve enlisted the help of South Bend’s Transpo. That’s why when the conversation around the intersection of young people’s mental well-being and city buses is brought up, it can be initially confusing.

The city says the connection is simple: Our kids ride city buses, so putting a message to the kids on city buses isn’t a bad idea.

South Bend’s Transpo has 50 fixed-route buses. On any given day, the back seats of these buses are filled with young people bouncing along shoulder to shoulder.

According to the National Center for Children in Poverty, approximately 20% of those young people are likely to have a diagnosable mental health disorder. That’s why one of these posters now hangs on every Transpo bus.

Amy Hill of Transpo says young people are increasingly aware that city buses can be a gateway to help.

“We see that happening, just by being a designated safe place,” Hill told 16 News Now. “We’ve had documented incidents where youth have accessed Transpo in order to connect to the safe place shelters provided by the Youth Service Bureau.”

Now, those posters are going to be on all of the buses, but the thinking is that even if just one troubled youth sees the poster and acts on it... It’s a win.

Christina McGovern with YSB says there is a lot of research to support this effort.

“It’s important, especially with teenagers, that you keep messaging over and over and over, and you have those places available where they are,” McGovern said.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller is all in on the collaboration of Transpo and YSB.

“Well, we know our kids are going through a lot, a lot of challenges,” Mayor Mueller told 16 News Now. “We made it through the pandemic, but there are a lot of effects of the pandemic that are still with us, including the mental health of our kids.”

This is the kind of campaign that can inspire doubt. “What good are posters on buses going to do?” The skeptics might ask. Well, you heard what Hill said: even before these posters, troubled young people were looking to Transpo as a source of safety and guidance.

Mayor Mueller told 16 News Now he is optimistic this campaign will be a success, and again, if the effort prevents a single suicide, it truly is a success.

