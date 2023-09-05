Advertise With Us

St. Joseph County Republicans seeking Statehouse interns for 2024 session

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local Republicans are seeking interns to join them for the upcoming 2024 legislative session in Indianapolis.

According to State Rep. Dale DeVon, R-Granger, the House internship program starts in January and is expected to conclude by mid-March. Interns are paid $900 bi-weekly. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.

“House interns will be able to boost their skills while learning a lot about the legislative process, state government, and public service,” DeVon said. “Mixing what they learn in the classroom with real-world experience provides students an advantage when applying for jobs.

Rep. Jake Teshka, R-North Liberty, says the internship program is open to college students and recent graduates of all majors.

“As a former intern, I was able to see and learn what it was like behind the scenes at the Statehouse, and the experience really helped ignite my passion to serve others,” Teshka said. “I hope more local students join me at the Statehouse next session and take advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

Per Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, students can apply for internships in a variety of departments related to their field of study, including legislative operations, policy, and communications and media relations.

Applications are available by clicking here.

