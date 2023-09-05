Portion of Snow Road closed for reconstruction

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

Snow Road will be closed for road reconstruction from the Garr Road intersection to Red Bud Trail starting Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Road crews will be working to lower two hills and straighten Snow Road, where the existing S-curve is located. The reconstruction efforts will also include drainage upgrades and relocation, as well as roadway widening.

A detour will be put in place from Burgoyne Road to Shawnee Road, back to Red Bud Trail.

The project is estimated to be completed in November, weather permitting.

