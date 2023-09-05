Advertise With Us

Portion of Snow Road closed for reconstruction

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

Snow Road will be closed for road reconstruction from the Garr Road intersection to Red Bud Trail starting Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Road crews will be working to lower two hills and straighten Snow Road, where the existing S-curve is located. The reconstruction efforts will also include drainage upgrades and relocation, as well as roadway widening.

A detour will be put in place from Burgoyne Road to Shawnee Road, back to Red Bud Trail.

The project is estimated to be completed in November, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found on riverbank in Elkhart
Inmate death at St. Joseph County Jail under investigation
Woman dies after Elkhart hit-and-run
19-year-old arrested after high-speed chase in LaGrange County
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Portion of Rockne Drive closed for speed hump installations
A map of the road closures.
Portion of W. First Street to be closed in Mishawaka
‘I can’t get there because of construction’: When work on Douglas, LaSalle & Main will be done
Sidewalk project at Lincoln Way East, Capital Ave. expected to cause traffic delays