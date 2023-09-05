Notre Dame jumps up to No. 10 in latest AP Poll

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has jumped up to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Tuesday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish, who were previously ranked No. 13, are 2-0 on the season and have outscored their opponents 98-6. They also likely benefitted after two top 10 teams suffered upsets in Week 1 (LSU and Clemson).

Notre Dame has yet to play a ranked opponent and likely won’t until Sept. 23 when the Irish play host to Ohio State. The Buckeyes dropped two spots to No. 5 in the latest poll after defeating Indiana 23-3.

The top two remain unchanged, as two-time defending national champion Georgia is still at No. 1 and the Michigan Wolverines stayed at No. 2.

No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Colorado are newcomers to the AP Top 25 after the Blue Devils upset Clemson and Colorado defeated the national runner-up TCU.

