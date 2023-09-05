Mayor Mueller talks Fusion Fest, HBCU Exchange

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re from Michiana, then you probably remember South Bend’s Ethnic Festival.

Good news, it’s back with a new name, vendors, and activities!

South Bend Mayor James Mueller stopped by the studio Tuesday morning to talk with Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now about Fusion Fest, which is coming up this weekend. The mayor also touched on last weekend’s HBCU Exchange, which was another big weekend for the city.

Tricia : We’re going to talk about Fusion Fest in just a second, but we’ve got to catch our breath from a huge weekend: HBCU school Tennessee State coming to town. Boy, that was a big boost to the economy in South Bend.

Mayor Mueller : Absolutely. You know, the home opener always brings a lot of visitors from outside our city and really helps boost our economy. But we were excited to welcome the first Historically Black College and University to play Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium, and the community really came around this event. You had Brian Frazier on the air last week to talk about all the different activities that were planned, and they all went very well over the weekend. And I think they got a good reception here in South Bend. But also, as an Irish fan — more importantly — Notre Dame took care of business on Saturday.

Tricia : Let’s talk about the business of another big festival that’s coming up. Howard Park is about to be transformed into different regions. What are we talking about here with Fusion Fest?

Mayor Mueller : I think people who have been in the area for a long time remember the Ethnic Festival. It really brought together all our cultures, all of our cuisines, and coming together as a city. So, that was important to bring back to South Bend, but it is renamed — the re-imagination of the Ethnic Festival is called Fusion Fest. There will be different regions of the world and cuisines and different things. So, about 50 food vendors and artisans, entertainment, dragon boat rides, and a Ferris wheel. So, you’ve got a whole range of activities to enjoy this weekend.

Tricia : Immersive taste testing. That sounds interesting. But the taste testing and the dragon boat rides on the St. Joseph River, these require tickets. Folks can get them very easily, right?

Mayor Mueller : You can head online and find them, or you can call 311. That’s the one-stop shop for city services. So, be sure to make your reservations and get ready for a good weekend.

Tricia : It’s going to be a busy weekend. Is parking going to be a problem? Are people going to be able to find a place?

Mayor Mueller : We have plans for a lot of people coming to this festival. You won’t be able to park right up front like you may usually do when you go to Howard Park. There will be crowds, but we’ll have parking available. And we do also hope that the forecast holds. The weather looks fantastic this weekend.

Fusion Fest is going to take place on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Howard Park and the surrounding streets.

Tickets are available at sbfusionfest.com.

