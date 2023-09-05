Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNDU) - It’s been a strong start to the season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which is why we want to hear from you ahead of the team’s first game against an ACC opponent this season.

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you if you think Notre Dame can contend for the College Football Playoff?

Here are your options:

Yes

No

Need a bigger sample size

Need to see the Irish play ranked opponents

The poll will remain open until 12 p.m. EDT on Friday, Sept. 8. To vote, click here.

Well share the results on our Countdown to kickoff pregame show, which airs Saturday at 11 a.m. right here on WNDU!

