Licenses remain revoked at 3 Landmark Recovery facilities shut down by state

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - There’s been another blow to Landmark Recovery’s attempt to reopen three addiction recovery centers in Indiana, including one in Mishawaka.

The Indiana Office of Administrative Law Proceedings (OALP) tells 16 News Now that Landmark’s licenses for its centers in Carmel, Bluffton, and Mishawaka are still revoked. That’s because an administrative law judge has denied the company’s request to have a July emergency order by state health officials overturned.

The St. Joseph County Police Department has documented over two dozen incidents at the Landmark facility in Mishawaka, including three death investigations, overdoses, rape cases, along with other forms of violence and sexual assault.

16 News Now has reached out to Landmark to see if they plan to further appeal this decision, but we have not heard back at this time.

