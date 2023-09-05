Irish show off depth at QB in win over Tennessee State

By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: Sep. 5, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the Irish were up big against Tennessee State on Saturday, it allowed some of the guys who are lower on the depth chart to get into the game.

That was certainly the case for backup quarterback Steve Angeli, who not only played but played well during Notre Dame’s home opener. With the Irish up 35-3 early in the third quarter, Angeli came in for starter Sam Hartman and completed 8 of 11 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

The performance caught the attention of his head coach, especially after watching the film.

“For Steve Angeli to go out and perform the way he did, I was extremely pleased,” said Marcus Freeman. “To go back, and I know we kind of talk about it after the game — it was hard to have a great feel right after the game — but to go back and watch it and see some of the execution that he made, in terms of the checks... There was a third down corner pressure, he checked it to the wideout to Jayden Thomas, it was awesome to see him do that. And really, some of the balls he threw, a couple hits he took. That’s the guy that sticks out in my head that was, ‘Man, you don’t know when you’re going to need Steve Angeli, but we’re going to need him.’”

Angeli’s backup also got into the game before the final whistle was blown. True freshman Kenny Minchey attempted and completed two passes for 12 yards.

