Indiana State Police identify inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have identified the inmate who died over the weekend at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Police say Erica S. Williams, 51, had a medical emergency just after 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. Despite life-saving measures by jail staff and EMTs, Williams died at the jail.

ISP was called in to take over the investigation.

Autopsy results are pending, but police do not suspect any foul play in Williams’ death.

