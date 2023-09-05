First responders ride for free this weekend on the South Shore Line

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Shore Line is paying it forward for first responders this upcoming weekend.

All trains will be free for doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, law enforcement, and other medical personnel from Saturday, Sept. 9., through Wednesday, Sept. 13. First responders simply need to present a valid work ID or form of identification to train officials.

The South Shore says that law enforcement also encompasses police, TSA, correctional officers, and other security personnel.

As a reminder, long-term busing remains in effect for passengers to stations between Gary and Michigan City for all weekday and weekend trains.

