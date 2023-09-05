First Alert Weather: A midweek cold front will bring storm chances Wednesday

Shorts and T-shirt weather for the bus stop Tuesday.



👉 Clouds increase throughout the morning



👉 Breezy day with a SSW wind of 10-25 mph



👉 Very small chance of a pop-up shower after 3 PM#INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/OrIzHpUk4E — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) September 5, 2023

TUESDAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible after 3 PM. High 90F and staying muggy. Wind SSW at 10 to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The cold front finally arrives late in the day, but still staying muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be present. One round of scattered showers and storms is likely in the morning. A second round of storms for the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may be strong with isolated damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, & lightning. Not everyone will see showers and storms. High 85F. Low 64F. Wind SSW at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will continue to drop into the mid-70s behind our midweek cold front. In fact, by Friday, many will likely see high temperatures in the upper 60s. 70F weather returns for the upcoming weekend with a 0% chance of rain.

