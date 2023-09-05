‘Ethnic Festival’ returns as ‘Fusion Fest’ this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City officials are gearing up for the return of one of South Bend’s most beloved events, the Ethnic Festival, which is being re-imagined as Fusion Fest.

The two-day festival is taking place on Saturday and Sunday at Howard Park, with surrounding streets being separated into main global regions: North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia/Australia.

“This coming weekend is Fusion Fest, which is bringing back, reviving, and re-imagining the Ethnic Festival here in South Bend,” announced Mayor James Mueller.

The Ethnic Festival began in 1974 and lasted for several decades, uniting the community with cuisine and culture. The event will feature performers and more than 100 food vendors who represent the global regions!

Originally from Israel, Sheer Brown, owner of South Bend Challah Company, is excited to participate in Fusion Fest.

“I’m baking all week for it, actually came from baking, and I’m going back to bake,” said Brown.

Fusion Fest will have enhanced safety measures, including a weapons ban, police patrol (uniform and plain clothes), and security workers at entrances using magnetometers.

“We want to keep this a family-friendly, community-friendly event. Some of the things that happened in the past aren’t going to be tolerated. There’s going to be zero-tolerance when it comes to this types of drama and mayhem that may break out here,” said SBPD Chief Scott Ruszkowski.

Shuttle services will transport festivalgoers from the following parking areas: St. Joseph High School; Crowe; Everwise Credit Union; Wayne Street Parking Garage; and School Field.

Fusion Fest is going to take place on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Howard Park and the surrounding streets.

Tickets are available at sbfusionfest.com.

