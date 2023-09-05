Advertise With Us

Applications now open for 'Oaklawn's Got Talent'

By 16 News Now
Sep. 5, 2023
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Applications are now open to audition for next year’s “Oaklawn’s Got Talent” event.

If you’re interested in auditioning for the fundraiser talent show, the application deadline is October 13 at 5 p.m. Contestants must be a resident of Elkhart or St. Joseph counties. If the talent performance is a group act, at least one member must be a resident of one of those counties. Those younger than 18 must have the permission of a parent/guardian.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Four finalists will then compete for a chance to win $5,000 at the Lerner Theatre. The winners will be chosen by popular vote of the audience.

For more information or to apply, click here.

