3 Landmark Recovery facilities shut down by state remain closed

(WNDU)
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - There’s been another blow to Landmark Recovery’s attempt to reopen three addiction recovery centers in Indiana, including one in Mishawaka.

The Indiana Office of Administrative Law Proceedings (OALP) tells 16 News Now that Landmark’s centers in Carmel, Bluffton, and Mishawaka will remain closed. That’s because an administrative law judge has denied the company’s request to stay in operations while their license revocation is under review.

This comes after the St. Joseph County Police Department documented over two dozen incidents at the Landmark facility in Mishawaka, including three death investigations, overdoses, rape cases, along with other forms of violence and sexual assault.

16 News Now has reached out to Landmark to see if they plan to further appeal this decision but has not heard back at this time.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Clarence Lewis, center, celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass and...

Notre Dame jumps up to No. 10 in latest AP Poll

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish, who were previously ranked No. 13, are 2-0 on the season and have outscored their opponents 98-6.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Reducing stress, sick students, healthy immune systems

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

News

Ask the Doctor: 9/5/2023

Ask the Doctor: 9/5/2023

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame at NC State

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Do you think Notre Dame can contend for the College Football Playoff?

News

Woman dies after Elkhart hit-and-run

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Police say a 2005 Dodge Dakota was heading south on County Road 350 West when it collided with...

Warsaw man dies in Kosciusko County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of County Road 350 West and County Road 200 North.

News

Erica Williams

Indiana State Police identify inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say Erica S. Williams, 51, had a medical emergency just after 5:40 p.m. on Sunday.

News

Portion of Rockne Drive closed for speed hump installations

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Mayor Mueller talks about HBCU Exchange and Fusion Fest.

Mayor Mueller talks Fusion Fest, HBCU Exchange

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend Mayor James Mueller stopped by the studio Tuesday morning to talk with Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now about Fusion Fest and touch on last weekend's HBCU Exchange.