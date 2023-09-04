Woman dies after Elkhart hit-and-run

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 54-year-old woman who police say was hit by a vehicle last week in Elkhart has died from her injuries.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of E. Bristol Street and Brookwood Drive. Police believe the woman, who has been identified as Carolyn Goddard of Elkhart, was struck while walking by a vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene.

Officers were called just over 10 minutes later and arrived to find Goddard lying in the far eastbound lane of E. Bristol Street. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

In an updated press release sent out Tuesday morning, the Elkhart Police Department said she died at the hospital.

Investigators are still seeking information about the alleged suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle is possibly a Nissan passenger vehicle with front end damage and damage to the windshield. It’s also reportedly missing its front Nissan emblem.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, you’re asked to call Det. Uhles at 574-389-4767. Anonymous tips can also be made through Michiana Crime Stoppers by going online or calling 574-288-STOP.

