Woman critically injured in Elkhart hit-and-run

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help finding the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash last Friday night.

According to police, it happened around 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of E. Bristol Street and Brookwood Drive. Officers were called just over 10 minutes later and arrived to find a 54-year-old woman lying in the far eastbound lane of E. Bristol Street.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for critical injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

Police believe the woman was struck while walking by a vehicle, which left the scene.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a Nissan passenger vehicle with front end damage and damage to the windshield. It’s also reportedly missing its front Nissan emblem.

The Elkhart Police Department Fatal Crash Team was activated, per protocol, to handle the investigation. If you have any information on this hit-and-run, you’re asked to call Det. Uhles at 574-389-4767. Anonymous tips can also be made through Michiana Crime Stoppers by going online or calling 574-288-STOP.

