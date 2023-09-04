South Bend operating on holiday trash pickup schedule this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in South Bend and you’re waiting on your trash to get scooped up this week, here’s an important reminder.

The city’s trash and yard waste pickup service will be pushed back a day later than normal because of the Labor Day holiday.

That means if your trash is usually picked up on Mondays, it’ll be picked up on Tuesday, and so on. The schedule is listed below:

Monday, Sept. 4 : Labor Day observed, no trash or yard waste pickup

Tuesday, Sept. 5 : Areas normally serviced on Monday

Wednesday, Sept. 6 : Areas normally serviced on Tuesday

Thursday, Sept. 7 : Areas normally serviced on Wednesday

Friday, Sept. 8 : Areas normally serviced on Thursday

Normal trash pickup will return next week.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.