South Bend operating on holiday trash pickup schedule this week

(KKTV/Spencer Wilson)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in South Bend and you’re waiting on your trash to get scooped up this week, here’s an important reminder.

The city’s trash and yard waste pickup service will be pushed back a day later than normal because of the Labor Day holiday.

That means if your trash is usually picked up on Mondays, it’ll be picked up on Tuesday, and so on. The schedule is listed below:

  • Monday, Sept. 4: Labor Day observed, no trash or yard waste pickup
  • Tuesday, Sept. 5: Areas normally serviced on Monday
  • Wednesday, Sept. 6: Areas normally serviced on Tuesday
  • Thursday, Sept. 7: Areas normally serviced on Wednesday
  • Friday, Sept. 8: Areas normally serviced on Thursday

Normal trash pickup will return next week.

