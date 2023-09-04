South Bend Cubs to play last home games of season this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Baseball season has entered its home stretch. And for minor league teams like the South Bend Cubs, it’s going to end faster than you think.

Tuesday night marks the start of the final series of the season for the Cubbies, who will not be playing in the postseason this year after winning the Midwest League Championship last year. Luckily for baseball fans here in Michiana, their final series is at home.

The Cubs will play six more games at Four Winds Field — all against the Quad Cities River Bandits. First pitch for every game, except for Sunday, is set for 7:05 p.m. EDT. Sunday’s season finale is set for 2:05 p.m. EDT.

You can bring your dog to the ballpark on Tuesday night, get a Dylan Cease bobblehead on Wednesday night, enjoy $2 drinks on Thursday night, and watch fireworks after the game both Friday and Saturday night.

To purchase your tickets to a game before it's too late,

