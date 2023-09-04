South Bend Cubs to play last home games of season this week

By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Baseball season has entered its home stretch. And for minor league teams like the South Bend Cubs, it’s going to end faster than you think.

Tuesday night marks the start of the final series of the season for the Cubbies, who will not be playing in the postseason this year after winning the Midwest League Championship last year. Luckily for baseball fans here in Michiana, their final series is at home.

The Cubs will play six more games at Four Winds Field — all against the Quad Cities River Bandits. First pitch for every game, except for Sunday, is set for 7:05 p.m. EDT. Sunday’s season finale is set for 2:05 p.m. EDT.

You can bring your dog to the ballpark on Tuesday night, get a Dylan Cease bobblehead on Wednesday night, enjoy $2 drinks on Thursday night, and watch fireworks after the game both Friday and Saturday night.

To purchase your tickets to a game before it’s too late, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Air Hartman: ND QB flips into end zone during win over TSU

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Sam Hartman put on a show when he flipped into the end zone on a 5-yeard TD run, but also gave some in the stadium a heart attack.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) looks to throw as Tennessee State's Monroe Beard III (3) defends...

Irish offense shines with Hartman for 2nd week in a row

Updated: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Sam Hartman was once again the standout performer, but he and head coach Marcus Freeman were sure to give their props to everyone who had a part in this week’s win during the postgame presser.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé, right, pushes Tennessee State's James Green (1) aside as he runs...

No. 13 Irish tame Tennessee State Tigers in 56-3 win

Updated: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
The Irish have now outscored their opponents this season 98-6, as the defense didn’t allow a touchdown for a second straight game.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame fans gather for first tailgates of the season

Updated: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Waleed Alamleh
It’s finally that time of the year again in South Bend, as the return of college football means tailgating, good food, and a lot of energy outside of Notre Dame Stadium.

Latest News

High School

Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 3 in Indiana, Week 2 in Michigan

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
While many of our local Michigan teams played Thursday night, there was still plenty of action in the Hoosier state.

Countdown to Kickoff

Man on the Street: Fighting Irish fans ready for home opener

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
What's the confidence level like around South Bend as the Irish gear up for their home opener? 16 Sports Director Matt Loch has more from Eddy Street Commons.

Countdown to Kickoff

Navy safety Rayuan Lane III, right, causes Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) to fumble...

No room for error in running backs room after Estimé sidelined for fumble

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
The fumble put Notre Dame’s star runner on the sideline for a short time during the season opener against Navy.

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Tennessee State at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
We asked you what you were impressed with the most about the Irish after their first game.

Countdown to Kickoff

Eatin’ Good: What to expect this year at Notre Dame Stadium’s concession stands

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Our own Tricia Sloma got to check out the new food items for sale at the concession stands from the senior executive chef inside Notre Dame Stadium!

Countdown to Kickoff

The Tennessee State marching band performs in the second half of an NCAA college football game...

Tennessee State University’s ‘Aristocrat of Bands’ to make history at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Led by Dr. Reginald McDonald, AOB is looking forward to performing inside Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday.