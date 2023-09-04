SBPD investigating Sunday night ‘disturbance’ at Eddy Street Commons

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a “disturbance” involving a large group of juveniles late Sunday night at Eddy Street Commons.

Police were called around 10:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Eddy Street. As officers arrived, they say additional witnesses called 911 to report heavy fighting, juveniles displaying firearms, at least one shot fired, and one person struck by a vehicle.

Police did not confirm any of the reports mentioned above, but they say officers assisted in dispersing the crowd.

After checking the area for any possible victims, police found one juvenile assault victim, but they declined medical treatment. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

SBPD says it’s continuing to process evidence and investigate this incident, as well as other disturbances at Eddy Street Commons over the holiday weekend.

