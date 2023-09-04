North Judson man arrested after allegedly firing gun during altercation inside home

Jeffry Pera
Jeffry Pera(WKVI)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WNDU) - A North Judson man was arrested last week after he reportedly fired a gun during an altercation with another man.

Our reporting partners at WKVI say police were called just before 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, to a home in the 6700 South block of 250 West in North Judson. According to a police report, deputies learned that the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Jeffry Pera of North Judson, fired a gun in the basement of the home.

Police say all the occupants inside the home were able to safely evacuate. After a brief period, Pera exited the home and was taken into custody.

While investigating, deputies learned that Pera had been in an altercation with a man who also lived at the home. During the alleged altercation, police say it was reported that Pera pointed a handgun at the man and fired a single shot from it.

Pera was taken to the Starke County Jail on preliminary felony charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation. Formal charges will be determined by Starke County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case remains under investigation.

