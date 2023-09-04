Niles man going to prison for stealing coins from washers, dryers at apartment building

Seth Lipscomb
Seth Lipscomb(The Herald-Palladium)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A Niles man will spend the next five to 30 years in prison for stealing coins from washers and dryers at an apartment complex.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Seth T. Lipscomb, 52, was sentenced last week after he had been found guilty of breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny.

Despite only stealing $150 from the coin-operated machines, Lipscomb was sentenced to five to 30 years in prison because he’s a four-time habitual offender. According to court documents, Lipscomb had previously been convicted of committing the same offense at three other apartment complexes in Niles.

In addition to the coin theft, the owner of the apartment building in the latest incident estimated that two washers and two dryers had about $3,000 worth of damage done to them.

According to The Herald-Palladium, surveillance video from the building’s laundry room showed a man entering the laundry room, prying off the top of the coin boxes on machines with a screwdriver, then tipping the machines upside down to dump the coins onto the floor before making off with them.

A police officer who viewed the video reportedly recognized Lipscomb because of his previous offenses.

In addition to his prison sentence, Lipscomb was ordered to pay $198 in court costs and $4,457 in restitution.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

