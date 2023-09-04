Labor Day fun taking place at Silver Beach

ST. JOSEPH, Mi. (WNDU) - Millions across the nation are taking advantage of the extended weekend for labor day and that includes the people here in Michiana.

Thousands of families flocked to Silver Beach in St. Joseph, Michigan for one last chance out this summer.

“We’re on vacation right before school starts again,” said Piper, a beach visitor and Michiana resident

“We go here a lot, it’s amazing, the temperature of the water is really nice somedays you know?”

And it was the water that everyone was talking about, on this hot summer day.

“The highlights have honestly been the beach and the waves have been bigger this year,” said Natalia Berg, a beach visitor.

“So it’s been really fun to surf those waves on a little paddle board its been great.”

But at the end of the day, holidays are all about creating memories that will last for years to come.

“We’ve been coming here for like maybe 10 years now,” said Gia Ruffola, a beach visitor.

“We’ve been coming to the same beach every year, and its just always so fun. It’s just so clean the environment and everyone here is so nice”.

Silver Beach is so nice, its even attracting residents from the other side of Lake Michigan.

“I’ve been coming here for years. I love St. Joseph,” said Damaris Moneto, Chicago native.

“I do all the wineries, stay at the beach, I love the people here, the atmosphere is great”.

Silver Beach is open from dusk till dawn daily.

