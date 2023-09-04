Investigation underway after body found on riverbank in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a body was found on the bank of the St. Joseph River in Elkhart on Sunday evening.

Police responded to the call just before 6:30 p.m. near the Bower Street bridge and N. Riverside Drive. Once on scene, officers say they found a partially decomposed man on the riverbank.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and will be handling the investigation.

The cause and manner of death are unknown and his identity is being withheld, pending family notification.

