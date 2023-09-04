Advertise With Us

Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are reporting a female inmate has died at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, jail staff were alerted to a female inmate having what is described as a medical emergency.

ISP was brought in to investigate and said life-saving efforts were taken by jail staff until emergency medical technicians arrived.

Despite life-saving measures by staff and EMTs, the inmate died at the jail.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Kalamazoo.

