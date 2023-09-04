Inmate death at St. Joseph County Jail under investigation

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are reporting a female inmate has died at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Jail staff were alerted to a female inmate having what is described as a medical emergency just after 5:40 p.m. on Sunday.

ISP was brought in to investigate and said life-saving efforts were taken by jail staff until emergency medical technicians arrived.

Despite life-saving measures by staff and EMTs, the inmate died at the jail.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Kalamazoo.

