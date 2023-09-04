HBCU Exchange impact goes beyond final score of ND-TSU game

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local business leaders believe the historic Notre Dame home opener against HBCU Tennessee State has already had a sizable economic impact on the Michiana area.

While the exact dollar amount numbers won’t be known until Wednesday, anecdotally, packed restaurants and hotels told one part of the story.

“The fact that we had a new opponent is good,” remarked Jeff Rea, CEO of South Bend Regional Chamber. “So, if you were a Tennessee State alum, this was probably the biggest game in their sport’s history, so the chance for you to travel to the hallowed grounds of Notre Dame and experience college football on a broader scale meant a lot of people wanted to come here and enjoy that.”

Meantime, the four-day HBCU Exchange allowed Fighting Irish and Tigers fans to learn from one another.

Michiana native and TSU alum Brian Frazier, founder of the Frazier Kid Foundation, said he wanted to create a series of events that modeled HBCU homecomings. Last week’s events ranged from self-confidence workshops for young women to the show-stopping pep rally held outside of the Morris Performing Arts Center.

“It wasn’t about the outcome, who won. It was really the whole community coming together and learning about what is an HBCU,” said Courtney Kubly, Director of Business Development for DTSB, Inc.

Kubly said city officials welcomed a Fighting Irish opponent in a way that’s rarely ever happened.

“We even turned the river lights blue for TSU Friday night for their event, and that’s something I don’t think typically happens with the opposing team,” she said. “But it really was so much more than the game.”

