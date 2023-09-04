Freeman pleased with win over TSU, but says there’s room to improve

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Excitement is mounting under the Golden Dome, as Notre Dame’s football team is 2-0 to start the season after beating Tennessee State 56-3 in its home opener over the weekend.

It’s a good feeling for the No. 13 Irish after starting last year 0-2. And what a difference a year makes…

Notre Dame is outscoring opponents 98-6 so far this season. And for a second straight week, the Irish didn’t play down to their competition — a trend that has plagued them for years.

Still, as any good head coach would, Marcus Freeman is looking at what needs to be cleaned up before the team’s first true road test against NC State.

“We didn’t start really crisp,” Freeman told the media during a press conference Monday. “There were too many mistakes in that first drive on both sides of the ball that we have to make sure we correct. Making sure from the very start of the game we eliminate the missed assignments. We can’t do that, but the guys played for 60 minutes with great effort, and I was really pleased with whoever came into the game, the effort that was displayed.”

Freeman also mentioned during Monday’s presser that his team had to make some on-the-fly adjustments during the first quarter.

“Tennessee State was probably a little bit better of a team than we maybe even saw on film,” Freeman said. “They’ve got a good football team and a lot of talented players, and they did some things defensively and offensively that we really hadn’t seen them display on film. We had to make some adjustments, and I was really pleased with the adjustments that we were able to make.”

With the Tennessee State game officially in the books, the Irish are officially turning the page to their road trip to NC State this upcoming weekend.

Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., has been very friendly to the Wolfpack over the last two or three seasons and not so friendly to their visitors, which is why the Irish are expecting a very hostile environment on Saturday.

“I’ve only been there one time and that was as a player back in 2004, and I remember as a player it was a hostile environment and a great environment for college football, so we’re looking forward to that,” Freeman said. “I think they’ve won the last 16, 16 out of the last 17 games at home, and so we know the challenge will be to go down there and try to get a victory at NC State.”

The Irish last played at Carter-Finley Stadium on Oct. 8, 2016. They lost to the Wolfpack that day 10-3 in a very sloppy game that was played in hurricane conditions. Notre Dame got the best of NC State the following year at Notre Dame Stadium (and not during a hurricane), defeating the Wolfpack 35-14.

Both teams come into Saturday’s game undefeated, as NC State beat UConn 24-14 over the weekend. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on ABC.

