Body pulled from St. Joseph River

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a body was found on the St. Joseph River bank this evening.

Police responded to the call just before 6:30 p.m. near the Bower Street Bridge and North Riverside Drive. Once on scene, officers say they found a partially decomposed man on the riverbank.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and will be handling the investigation.

The cause and manner of death are unknown and his identity is being withheld, pending family notification.

