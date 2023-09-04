Advertise With Us

Body pulled from St. Joseph River

(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a body was found on the St. Joseph River bank this evening.

Police responded to the call just before 6:30 p.m. near the Bower Street Bridge and North Riverside Drive. Once on scene, officers say they found a partially decomposed man on the riverbank.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and will be handling the investigation.

The cause and manner of death are unknown and his identity is being withheld, pending family notification.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting death in St. Joseph County under investigation
2-year-old hit, killed by utility trailer in Cass County
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
3-year-old drowns in Cass County lake
Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 3 in Indiana, Week 2 in Michigan

Latest News

Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail
First Alert Weather: A Hot End to the Labor Day Weekend
First Alert Weather: A Hot End to the Labor Day Weekend
First Alert Weather: A Hot End to the Labor Day Weekend
First Alert Weather: A Hot End to the Labor Day Weekend
Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) looks to throw as Tennessee State's Monroe Beard III (3) defends...
Irish offense shines with Hartman for 2nd week in a row