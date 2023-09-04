Air Hartman: ND QB flips into end zone during win over TSU

By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s pretty clear to see that transfer quarterback Sam Hartman has endeared himself to the Irish faithful.

During Saturday’s win over Tennessee State, Hartman put on a show… and gave some in the stadium a heart attack.

The sixth-year college football veteran flipped into the end zone on a 5-yard run early in the second quarter to put the Irish up 14-3. He got up immediately afterwards and celebrated, but it did give his head coach a bit of a scare.

“You kind of don’t want to see him do that,” Marcus Freeman joked with the media after the game. “But more than that, I said, ‘Was this planned, because you kind of did some gesture to the fans, like have you done that before?’ He’s like, ‘Nah, I’m just thanking the people for coming,’ or something like that. I’m like, ‘Alright, you might have had that one planned, but yeah... keep your feet on the ground.’”

Hartman explained the gesture when it was his turn to take the podium at the postgame presser.

“I’ve been doing that one for a while,” he said. “It’s kind of the man in the arena, ‘Are you not entertained?’ type deal. It was a little me guy move, so I’m a little disappointed in it, but sometimes it just comes out. But it was not premeditated, it just kind of happened. The flip definitely wasn’t premeditated. Kinda happened.”

Hartman has nearly been flawless in Notre Dame’s first two games, throwing just seven incompletions. We’ll see if the pattern continues this Saturday at NC State.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) looks to throw as Tennessee State's Monroe Beard III (3) defends...

Irish offense shines with Hartman for 2nd week in a row

Updated: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Sam Hartman was once again the standout performer, but he and head coach Marcus Freeman were sure to give their props to everyone who had a part in this week’s win during the postgame presser.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé, right, pushes Tennessee State's James Green (1) aside as he runs...

No. 13 Irish tame Tennessee State Tigers in 56-3 win

Updated: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
The Irish have now outscored their opponents this season 98-6, as the defense didn’t allow a touchdown for a second straight game.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame fans gather for first tailgates of the season

Updated: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Waleed Alamleh
It’s finally that time of the year again in South Bend, as the return of college football means tailgating, good food, and a lot of energy outside of Notre Dame Stadium.

Countdown to Kickoff

Man on the Street: Fighting Irish fans ready for home opener

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
What's the confidence level like around South Bend as the Irish gear up for their home opener? 16 Sports Director Matt Loch has more from Eddy Street Commons.

Countdown to Kickoff

Navy safety Rayuan Lane III, right, causes Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) to fumble...

No room for error in running backs room after Estimé sidelined for fumble

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
The fumble put Notre Dame’s star runner on the sideline for a short time during the season opener against Navy.

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Tennessee State at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
We asked you what you were impressed with the most about the Irish after their first game.

Countdown to Kickoff

Eatin’ Good: What to expect this year at Notre Dame Stadium’s concession stands

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Our own Tricia Sloma got to check out the new food items for sale at the concession stands from the senior executive chef inside Notre Dame Stadium!

Countdown to Kickoff

The Tennessee State marching band performs in the second half of an NCAA college football game...

Tennessee State University’s ‘Aristocrat of Bands’ to make history at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Led by Dr. Reginald McDonald, AOB is looking forward to performing inside Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday.

Countdown to Kickoff

Golden Mums: A decades-old tradition at Notre Dame Stadium

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
600 golden yellow mums were delivered to Notre Dame Stadium and planted this week.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame locks in for home opener against Tennessee State

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish are 1-0 for the first time in Marcus Freeman’s tenure as head coach, and they’re looking for win No. 2 this weekend.