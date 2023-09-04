Air Hartman: ND QB flips into end zone during win over TSU

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s pretty clear to see that transfer quarterback Sam Hartman has endeared himself to the Irish faithful.

During Saturday’s win over Tennessee State, Hartman put on a show… and gave some in the stadium a heart attack.

The sixth-year college football veteran flipped into the end zone on a 5-yard run early in the second quarter to put the Irish up 14-3. He got up immediately afterwards and celebrated, but it did give his head coach a bit of a scare.

“You kind of don’t want to see him do that,” Marcus Freeman joked with the media after the game. “But more than that, I said, ‘Was this planned, because you kind of did some gesture to the fans, like have you done that before?’ He’s like, ‘Nah, I’m just thanking the people for coming,’ or something like that. I’m like, ‘Alright, you might have had that one planned, but yeah... keep your feet on the ground.’”

Hartman explained the gesture when it was his turn to take the podium at the postgame presser.

“I’ve been doing that one for a while,” he said. “It’s kind of the man in the arena, ‘Are you not entertained?’ type deal. It was a little me guy move, so I’m a little disappointed in it, but sometimes it just comes out. But it was not premeditated, it just kind of happened. The flip definitely wasn’t premeditated. Kinda happened.”

Hartman has nearly been flawless in Notre Dame’s first two games, throwing just seven incompletions. We’ll see if the pattern continues this Saturday at NC State.

