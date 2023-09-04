2nd Chance Pets: Cecil (Freckles) and Little Mister

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Cecil (also known as Freckles) and Little Mister!

Baell says both Cecil (Freckles) and Little Mister have been fixed and are ready to go to their forever homes. To learn more about them, watch the video above!

Pet Refuge is closed for the Labor Day holiday but will reopen on Tuesday. If you want to adopt Cecil (Freckles) or Little Mister or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend during business hours.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com or follow Pet Refuge on Facebook.

