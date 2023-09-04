2nd Chance Pets: Cecil (Freckles) and Little Mister

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Cecil (also known as Freckles) and Little Mister!

Baell says both Cecil (Freckles) and Little Mister have been fixed and are ready to go to their forever homes. To learn more about them, watch the video above!

Pet Refuge is closed for the Labor Day holiday but will reopen on Tuesday. If you want to adopt Cecil (Freckles) or Little Mister or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend during business hours.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com or follow Pet Refuge on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Pet Vet: Pregnancy Facts

Updated: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Pup Tart

Updated: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Pup Tart!

Pets

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...

Pet Vet: Heart murmurs in dogs and cats

Updated: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

Pets

If you want to adopt Rufus or any other pet, you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at...

2nd Chance Pet: Rufus

Updated: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to adopt Rufus or any other pet, you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225.

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Meg

Updated: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Meg!

Pets

If you are interested in adopting Gracie or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal...

2nd Chance Pet: Gracie

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you are interested in adopting Gracie or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, you can call them at 574-400-5633.

Pets

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...

Pet Vet: Summer Allergies

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Stella

Updated: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Normally, we feature dogs and cats on 2nd Chance, but we changed things up a bit for this week.

Pets

If you want to adopt Astro or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122.

2nd Chance Pet: Astro

Updated: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to adopt Astro or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122.

Pets

2nd Chance Pets: Majestic Move and Pansy Face Charmer

Updated: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Majestic Move and Pansy Face Charmer!