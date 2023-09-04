19-year-old arrested after high-speed chase in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old from Illinois is facing charges in LaGrange County after he allegedly led Indiana State Police troopers on a high-speed chase late Sunday night.

At around 11:30 p.m., ISP says one of its troopers tried to pull over a white BMW passenger vehicle that was allegedly traveling at speeds over 100 mph while heading east on the Indiana Toll Road. Instead of pulling over, the driver sped off.

Police say the BMW traveled at speeds over 150 mph before exiting the toll road at the Howe/Sturgis exit (121-mile marker). The BMW headed on State Road 9, then east on County Road 700 North, and then north on LaGrange County Road 375 East from County Road 700 North as it headed towards the Michigan state line at speeds over 100 mph.

ISP Toll Road Post Command ordered the trooper to terminate the pursuit prior to crossing into Michigan. ISP Toll Road dispatch then notified the St. Joseph County (Mich.) Sheriff’s Office of the high-speed BMW heading into its jurisdiction.

A short time later, St. Joseph County (Mich.) dispatch received a crash alert in the 70500 block of Kime Road (Kime Road is the same road in Michigan as LaGrange County Road 375 East in Indiana). Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area and found a white BMW crashed and the driver, identified as 19-year-old Adrian Ricardo Martinez of Homer Glen, Ill., injured with a bleeding head wound.

Martinez was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Once he was released, ISP troopers took him into custody and took him to the LaGrange County Jail.

Martinez was booked into the jail on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement (fleeing) and reckless driving.

