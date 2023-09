SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Just after 10PM police responded to calls of a person shot off Darden Road in South Bend.

Police tell tell WNDU one female victim has been taken to Memorial Hospital.

Another person who was in the house at the time has been detained.-

The incident is under investigation.

We will have more information as it comes in.

