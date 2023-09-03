Woman injured in St. Joseph County shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a woman was hurt in a shooting late Saturday night in northern St. Joseph County.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to Darden Road near Leland Avenue on reports of a person being shot.

Police tell 16 News Now one female victim has been taken to the hospital. There’s currently no word on her condition.

Police also tell us another person who was in the house at the time of the shooting has been detained.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Irish defeat Tennessee State 56-3 in home opener

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians kicked off the “2023 Kee-Boon-Mein-Kaa-Pow-Wow” Saturday...

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians host Keen Boon Mein Kaa Pow Wow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The pow wow is a celebration of traditional Pokagon culture with regalia, song, as well as dance and drum contests.

News

3-year-old drowns in Cass County lake

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians host Keen Boon Mein Kaa Pow Wow

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

ND's first home game

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

2 year old hit, killed by utility trailer in Cass County

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Woman injured in St. Joseph County shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

First tailgates of the season at Notre Dame

Updated: 11 hours ago

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé, right, pushes Tennessee State's James Green (1) aside as he runs...

No. 13 Irish tame Tennessee State Tigers in 56-3 win

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
The Irish have now outscored their opponents this season 98-6, as the defense didn’t allow a touchdown for a second straight game.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame fans gather for first tailgates of the season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
It’s finally that time of the year again in South Bend, as the return of college football means tailgating, good food, and a lot of energy outside of Notre Dame Stadium.