Woman injured in St. Joseph County shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a woman was hurt in a shooting late Saturday night in northern St. Joseph County.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to Darden Road near Leland Avenue on reports of a person being shot.

Police tell 16 News Now one female victim has been taken to the hospital. There’s currently no word on her condition.

Police also tell us another person who was in the house at the time of the shooting has been detained.

