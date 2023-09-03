Shooting death in St. Joseph County under investigation

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a female died from a gunshot wound to the head late Saturday night in northern St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Police Department says it received a call just after 10 p.m. regarding a male with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Police say the caller was uncooperative with dispatch and would not provide their information, any details, nor provide an address for the location of victim.

Dispatch later learned that the caller was near Darden Road west of State Road 933 in Clay Township. After searching the area for approximately 15 minutes, police say they located a shooting victim through the window of a home in the 20000 block of Darden Road.

Police then entered the home and found a female with a gunshot wound to the head, not a male as originally reported by the 911 caller. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where she died a short time later.

Police say one male, who they believe was the 911 caller, was found on scene and detained for questioning. No arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are still trying to determine the origin of the fatal gun shot as the incident remains under investigation.

