Shooting death in St. Joseph County under investigation

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a female died from a gunshot wound to the head late Saturday night in northern St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Police Department says it received a call just after 10 p.m. regarding a male with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Police say the caller was uncooperative with dispatch and would not provide their information, any details, nor provide an address for the location of victim.

Dispatch later learned that the caller was near Darden Road west of State Road 933 in Clay Township. After searching the area for approximately 15 minutes, police say they located a shooting victim through the window of a home in the 20000 block of Darden Road.

Police then entered the home and found a female with a gunshot wound to the head, not a male as originally reported by the 911 caller. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where she died a short time later.

Police say one male, who they believe was the 911 caller, was found on scene and detained for questioning. No arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are still trying to determine the origin of the fatal gun shot as the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) looks to throw as Tennessee State's Monroe Beard III (3) defends...

Irish offense shines with Hartman for 2nd week in a row

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Sam Hartman was once again the standout performer, but he and head coach Marcus Freeman were sure to give their props to everyone who had a part in this week’s win during the postgame presser.

News

Irish offense shines with Hartman for 2nd week in a row

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Irish defeat Tennessee State 56-3 in home opener

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians kicked off the “2023 Kee-Boon-Mein-Kaa-Pow-Wow” Saturday...

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians host Kee Boon Mein Kaa Pow Wow

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The pow wow is a celebration of traditional Pokagon culture with regalia, song, as well as dance and drum contests.

News

3-year-old drowns in Cass County lake

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians host Kee Boon Mein Kaa Pow Wow

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Notre Dame fans gather for first tailgates of the season

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

2 year old hit, killed by utility trailer in Cass County

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Woman injured in St. Joseph County shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

First tailgates of the season at Notre Dame

Updated: 17 hours ago