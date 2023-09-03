Pokagon Band of Potowatomi Indians host Keen Boon Mein Kaa Pow Wow

DOWAGIAC, MI. (WNDU) -The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians kicked off the “2023 Kee-Boon-Mein-Kaa-Pow-Wow” Saturday in Dowagiac.

The pow wow is a celebration of traditional Pokagon culture with regalia, song, as well as dance and drum contests.

This years event also features over 60 vendors from all over the US selling jewelry, dreamcatchers, clothing, artwork, pottery, furs, and more.

There will also be food, arts, crafts, and campsites available.

The pow wow goes through Sunday and is open to the public with free admission and parking.

