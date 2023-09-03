Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians host Kee Boon Mein Kaa Pow Wow

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians kicked off the 2023 Kee Boon Mein Kaa Pow Wow on Saturday at its Rodgers Lake Campground in Dowagiac.

The pow wow is a celebration of traditional Pokagon culture with regalia, song, as well as dance and drum contests.

This years event also features over 60 vendors from all over the U.S. selling jewelry, dreamcatchers, clothing, artwork, pottery, furs, and more.

There will also be food, arts, crafts, and campsites available.

The pow wow goes through Sunday and is open to the public with free admission and parking. Gates open at 10 a.m., with grand entry starting at 1 p.m.

Rodgers Lake Campground is located at 58620 Sink Road.

