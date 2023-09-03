Irish offense shines with Hartman for 2nd week in a row

By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In a game where a lot of Irish players had their numbers called, Sam Hartman was once again the standout performer.

The sixth-year veteran had two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground in Notre Dame’s 56-3 win over Tennessee State on Saturday. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 194 yards before turning things over to backup Steve Angeli early in the third quarter.

Hartman has nearly been flawless in Notre Dame’s first two games, throwing just seven incompletions. He’s also been adept at getting everyone involved, as seven different players on the Irish offense crossed the goal line on Saturday against the Tigers (eight when you count the Irish defense).

But Hartman doesn’t just get them involved on the field. After the game, he and head coach Marcus Freeman were sure to give their props to everyone who had a part in this week’s win.

“I think it starts up front, and I said that last week… but man, it really does,” Hartman said. “I think that they, our coaching staff and Coach Freeman and Coach (Gerad) Parker understand the ability that our o-line has to protect when we need them. And obviously, the guys can create space and get open on the outside at the tight end position, and you saw those running backs, too.”

“Sam’s a big part, but I think we have some talented individuals,” Freeman said. “Having Sam Hartman helps, but I think the depth on our offense and those skilled positions show up when you see eight guys score a touchdown. So, credit to our offensive coaches and the job they’ve done in those rooms.”

The eight Notre Dame players who found the end zone on Saturday (in order) were Jeremiyah Love, Hartman, Chris Tyree, Audric Estimé, Holden Staes, Jadarian Price, Clarence Lewis, and Gi’Bran Payne. Once again, one of Notre Dame’s scores came on defense, as Lewis returned an interception 33 yards for s touchdown.

The Irish are 2-0 to begin the year — a long ways away from their 0-2 start last season. They’ll now prep for their first true road test at NC State next Saturday.

