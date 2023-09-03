First Alert Weather: A Hot End to the Labor Day Weekend

LABOR DAY: Hot and humid with heat index values reaching for triple digits. Low 69F. High 93F. Winds SW 15-20. Rain Chances around 20%

TUESDAY: Remaining hot and humid with a few more clouds and small lingering rain chances. Low 72F. High 91F. Heat indexes around 95-98F. Winds SW 15-20. Rain chances around 20%

WEDNESDAY: The cold front finally arrives with slightly cooler temps that will fall into the overnight and decent rain chances as the front passes Michiana. Low 70F. High 87F. Winds SW 15-25. Rain chances at 30%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temps will continue to drop into the mid and late week as high pressure moves out of Michiana and temps will settle around average (78F) as the next weekend begins. Rain chances are set to return into the next work week as another system will bring in more instability for mid September.

