Advertise With Us

Pet Vet: Pregnancy Facts

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Labor Day weekend, and that means it is time to take a break from all of the busyness of life.

Well, it also means that our creative Pet Vet Dr. David Visser told us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning about things related to labor and more.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man riding the bicycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
FACT investigating after bicyclist hit by vehicle in South Bend
Man sentenced to 20 years in Indiana Toll Road crash that killed 2, injured 5
Goshen Hospital temporarily placed under lockdown due to threat
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
Michiana Eats: Bird in the Hand

Latest News

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...
Pet Vet: Pregnancy Facts
First Alert Forecast - Saturday, September 2, 2023
Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 3 in Indiana, Week 2 in Michigan
Friday Night Football: Week 3 highlights and scores Pt. 2