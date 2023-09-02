No room for error in running backs room after Estimé sidelined for fumble

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last week’s win over Navy was nearly flawless, but there were a few moments that the Irish were less than perfect.

All that most people will remember about the game from RB1 Audric Estimé is that he punched in the first touchdown of the college football season on Notre Dame’s opening drive. But there’s one moment — a first-quarter fumble — that he likely wishes he could take back.

The fumble put Notre Dame’s star runner on the sideline for a short time. At the time, it was a 7-0 ballgame, and the blunder could’ve opened a door for Navy to make things competitive early.

We now know that’s not how it wound up playing out, but Estimé hit the bench just the same.

“There’s a standard that he and our offense and our team has set for (the running back) room, and you can’t put the ball on the ground,” said head coach Marcus Freeman. “We don’t care if you’re Sam Hartman or Audric Estimé. If you’re not doing the things that we say are standards of this program and this room, there are consequences.”

With Estimé watching, sophomore Jadarian Price took his first-ever college carry to the endzone for Notre Dame’s second score of the day.

Estimé would later return, finishing out the day with nearly 100 yards. But in that moment, we learned something very important about how this team operates.

“Nobody’s bigger than the standard. Nobody’s above the standard. And if you don’t perform to the standard, there’s consequences. We understand that,” Freeman said. “He’s the guy. We all know that he’s the guy. To be able to say, ‘Okay, I’m going to stay here on the sideline for a couple series,’ or however long it was, ‘When you give me my opportunity, I’m going to go in there, and I’m going to go do my job.’”

Estimé is still the clear-cut big dog in the running back room as he finished the day with the most carries and yards on the team. But with a stable of backs as talented as the Irish have, there’s no room for error, and that looks to be a good thing.

We’ll see if the running back room picks up right where they left off in Ireland on Saturday against Tennessee State. Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m.

