No. 13 Irish tame Tennessee State Tigers in 56-3 win

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé, right, pushes Tennessee State's James Green (1) aside as he runs...
Notre Dame's Audric Estimé, right, pushes Tennessee State's James Green (1) aside as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Associated Press)
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/AP) - The Tennessee State Tigers made history Saturday afternoon, becoming the first-ever FCS and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) team to play the Fighting Irish on the football field.

As for the game itself, they might want to leave those details out of the history books.

No. 13 Notre Dame, as expected, easily tamed the Tigers, picking up a convincing 56-3 win in its home opener to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Irish have now outscored their opponents 98-6, as the defense didn’t allow a touchdown for a second straight game.

New transfer quarterback Sam Hartman completed 14 of 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns in his home debut. He delighted fans at Notre Dame Stadium when he somersaulted into the endzone on a 5-yard run early in the second quarter.

Hartman turned things over to backup Steve Angeli with the Irish leading 35-3 early in the third quarter. After Angeli threw two touchdowns of his own, he turned things over to true freshman Kenny Minchey before the final whistle was blown.

Audric Estimé ran 13 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. His longest run went for 50 yards and set up Hartman’s leaping touchdown. Notre Dame opened the scoring on a zigzagging 36-yard run from Jeremiyah Love.

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)

The Irish defense has not allowed a touchdown over eight quarters. They gave up only a field goal to Navy in a 42-3 win in Ireland last week. Tennessee State’s only scoring came on a field goal in the first quarter.

Clarence Lewis capped the defensive effort with a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

When it was all said and done, eight different Irish players found the endzone on Saturday. Those eight players in order were Love, Hartman, Chris Tyree, Estimé, Holden Staes, Jadarian Price, Lewis, and Gi’Bran Payne.

Tennessee State was within 7-3 after James Lowery’s 38-yard field goal. The Tigers recovered a fumble at the Notre Dame 12 on the kickoff but couldn’t cash in as Jason Onye blocked a 29-yard field-goal attempt.

Head coach Marcus Freeman and fans are both likely relieved that Notre Dame’s home opener this season went much more smoothly. As you may recall, the Irish suffered an embarrassing loss to Marshall in last year’s opening game at Norte Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame could get closer to the AP Top 10 after its convincing win. However, next week’s matchup at NC State and another matchup at home against Ohio State later this month will be measuring-stick games.

Kickoff for Notre Dame’s visit to NC State next Saturday is set for 12 p.m. on ABC.

Fans gather in a green space near the Touchdown Jesus mural on the Hesburgh Library before an...
Fans gather in a green space near the Touchdown Jesus mural on the Hesburgh Library before an NCAA college football game between Tennessee State and Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)

