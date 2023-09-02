Man on the Street: Fighting Irish fans ready for home opener

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last time our Countdown to Kickoff team made a stop on Eddy Street Commons during game week, Notre Dame fans were getting ready to watch their team play all the way on the other side of the world.

But now, they’re getting ready to watch their team play just across the street at Notre Dame Stadium for their home opener.

Just like in our Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we asked the fans on Eddy Street what impressed them the most about Notre Dame in week one.

“Well in week one, I think it was really the crowd and the 40,000 people,” said one fan.

“I love the transfer portal,” said another fan. “They have a quarterback that can throw the pumpkin... very nice.”

Another fan shared the same love for new transfer quarterback Sam Hartman.

“Sam Hartman, hands down. Sam Hartman is fantastic,” he said. “We’re going to have a great season this year, and he’s going to take us all the way.”

Meanwhile, there was a fan who agreed with the majority of the voters in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

“The defensive effort, because I’ve watched it in the past and have always been on pins and needles when Navy has the ball,” he said.

We also decided to ask the fans this week about their gameday superstitions.

“So, I heard that we all wear the T-shirt on day one for the first game, so I’m going to wear that,” one fan said. “If we go up like 49-0, I might wear that for every single game.”

“I think last year we got into wearing the same things when we finally started winning, so sometimes that’s fun,” said another fan.

“I always have,” explained another fan. “I’ve got a special Notre Dame mug and I always put the ND towards the TV and the leprechaun toward me.”

Last week’s confidence was not ill-placed, but will it be this week? And can those gameday superstitions help lead the Irish to a 2-0 start?

We’ll find out on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

