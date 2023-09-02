Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Tennessee State at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s time to reveal how fans voted in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were dominant in their season opener against Navy in Ireland, so we asked you what you were impressed with the most about the Irish after their first game.

Here’s how you voted:

8% of our audience said Sam Hartman stole their hearts last weekend

29% of you loved Gerad Parker’s offensive play calling

5% of you said the entire offense impressed you the most

The majority of you (56%) were impressed by the entire defense more than anything else

2% of you were impressed by something else

