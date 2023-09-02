Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Tennessee State at Notre Dame

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s time to reveal how fans voted in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were dominant in their season opener against Navy in Ireland, so we asked you what you were impressed with the most about the Irish after their first game.

Here’s how you voted:

  • 8% of our audience said Sam Hartman stole their hearts last weekend
  • 29% of you loved Gerad Parker’s offensive play calling
  • 5% of you said the entire offense impressed you the most
  • The majority of you (56%) were impressed by the entire defense more than anything else
  • 2% of you were impressed by something else

Thank you for voting in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll! Be sure to watch Countdown to Kickoff each week dring the season for more fan polls like this one.

